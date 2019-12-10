Beefeater Blackberry Gin 70Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Blackberry Flavoured Gin
  • Taking the quintessential British Bramble fruit Beefeater has developed a fresh Blackberry flavoured gin with a soft violet colour. What better way to make the Dick Bradsell's famous 1980 Bramble Berry cocktail. Based on an archived blackberry infusion recipe by original founder James Burrough. A quintessentially British fruit, providing a great opportunity for several serves. Serving Suggestion: Beefeater Blackberry & Tonic 50ml Beefeater Blackberry, 150ml Premium tonic, Garnish with Fresh Blackberries and a slice of Lemon / lemon twist
  • Based on James Burrough's original 19th century recipe, the botanicals in Beefeater gin are steeped for 24 hours prior to distillation resulting in a complex, yet perfectly balanced gin of depth & integrity. Beefeater London Dry was born and bred in the heart of London where it remains after over 150 years. As the Spirit of London, Beefeater has absorbed the city's creativity and energy letting it seep into its soul. Today, Beefeater is the most awarded gin in the world made by the world's most experienced gin distiller.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Do not store in direct sunlight

Produce of

Distilled with 100% grain alcohol and bottled in the U.K

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Suggestion: The Blackberry B&T 50ml Beefeater Blackberry, 150ml Tonic, Ice & Fresh Blackberries

Name and address

  • The Beefeater Distillery,
  • Montford Place,
  • London,
  • SE11 5DE.

Return to

  • beefeatergin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

