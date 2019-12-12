Eat Natural Protein Granola Almonds Seeds & Honey 400G
New
Product Description
- Oats roasted with almonds, seeds and honey.
- plasticbank.org
- Eat Natural supports Plastic Bank and its work in reducing the impact of plastics on our oceans.
- For more ideas, visit our website.
- If you've had this deliciously nutty granola before, you'll know it's a bit special. In fact, in our opinion, it's the best tasting granola you can lay your hands on.
- Yes, it's simply gorgeous and we know you'll find it totally irresistible.
- But we've another little trick up our sleeve too.
- By sticking in a few exciting bits and bobs, like roasted chickpeas, every bowlful packs a whopping 9.2g of protein.
- Eat Natural for breakfast
- (at any time of the day)
- Eat Natural 'for breakfast' is made with love and care, in small batches from simple, wholesome and delicious ingredients, at our very own 'Makery'. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- When we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this granola is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some of the ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Simple... isn't it?
- Source of protein (9.2g per serving)
- High fibre
- No refined sugars
- OK for veggies... and also those that aren't
- Pack size: 400g
- Source of protein
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats 26%, Mixed Seeds 25% (Sunflower Seeds 16%, Pumpkin Seeds 8%, Linseeds 1%), Honey 15%, Rapeseed Oil, Almonds 7%, Pea Protein, Roasted Chickpeas 5%, Shredded Coconut
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You can enjoy this granola at any time of the day or night. It's delicious with milk, yoghurt or maybe some fresh fruit, berries or even ice cream. Indoors, outside, by yourself or shared with someone special straight from the box ...it's up to you.
- Serving suggestion only ...enjoy it your way!
Number of uses
400g = 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this granola.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|Energy
|2137kJ 512kcal
|1068kJ 256kcal
|Fat
|32.1g
|16.0g
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|34.3g
|17.1g
|of which sugars
|12.1g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|3.3g
|Protein
|18.4g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.00g
Safety information
