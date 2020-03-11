By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Bath Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla 450Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Bath Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla 450Ml
£ 2.00
£0.44/100ml

Offer

  • Who doesn’t like having soft skin? We all want to keep our skin looking healthy and well cared for, and it’s much easier to make that a regular part of your routine if you have found a moisturising shower gel. That is the best way to feel confident that you are nurturing your skin right from the start of your day. We know how you can do just that – with Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash.
  • Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash is designed to care for your skin and indulge your senses. This pampering Dove shower gel wraps you in rich, creamy lather, infused with the warm scent of shea butter and vanilla, for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed.
  • This gentle formula, enriched with NutriumMoisture™, delivers skin-natural nutrients and helps your skin to retain its natural moisture.
  • NutriumMoisture™ is a blend of moisturisers and skin natural nutrients that help your skin to maintain its natural balance while you shower and deliver skin nourishment at the same time. This mild body wash helps to minimise skin dryness while nourishing deep into the surface layers of your skin, leaving you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower.
  • Purely Pampering: treat yourself and your skin every day
  • Squeeze this moisturising shower gel onto a shower puff or your hands and smooth over your skin, enjoying the warm scent, before rinsing away with warm water.
  • Shea butter with warm vanilla scent indulges your senses
  • A female shower gel that creates a shower experience that nourishes and pampers
  • A moisturising bodywash that gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
  • Moisturising body wash and cleanser minimises skin dryness
  • A shea butter shower gel a mild, gentle body wash is kind to your skin
  • A shower moisturiser and showergel a Mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Acrylates Copolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • N/A

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

450 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

N/A

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

I would not recommend spreading this on toast..

1 stars

I would not recommend spreading this on toast..

Usually bought next

Dove Silk Glow Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml

Dove Pomegranate & Verbena Scent Body Wash 225Ml

£ 0.95
£0.42/100ml

Offer

Dove Caring Bath Indulging Cream 450Ml

£ 2.00
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here