Prospero Leggero Secco Rosato 750Ml

Product Description
- Rosé Spanish Wine
- Delicious sparkling wine with pear and raspberry flavours that delight your taste buds, revealing a touch of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with just about anything from pasta salad to popcorn.
- Wine of Spain
- Pack size: 0.75l
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
6.4
ABV
8.5% vol
Producer
Felix Solis SL
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Carlos Villarraso
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
RedGrapeBlend, WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- A production technique, often referred to as Charmat Method is used. The wine undergoes a traditional primary fermentation, before yeast and sugar are added to the wine in pressurised tanks, where a second fermentation takes place. The closed tanks trap the natural bi-product of fermentation; carbon dioxide, which dissolves into the wine, to create the bubbles. The second fermentation is arrested prior to completion to create this naturally lighter style of wine.
History
- Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.
Regional Information
- This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Warnings
- This is a pressurised container, open with care.
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
