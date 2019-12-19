By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Prospero Leggero Secco Rosato 750Ml

image 1 of Prospero Leggero Secco Rosato 750Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Rosé Spanish Wine
  • Delicious sparkling wine with pear and raspberry flavours that delight your taste buds, revealing a touch of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with just about anything from pasta salad to popcorn.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 0.75l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious sparkling wine with pear and raspberry flavours that delight your taste buds, revealing a touch of sweetness and plenty of refreshing fizz. A treat to drink on its own or with anything from pasta salad to popcorn!

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.4

ABV

8.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend, WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • A production technique, often referred to as Charmat Method is used. The wine undergoes a traditional primary fermentation, before yeast and sugar are added to the wine in pressurised tanks, where a second fermentation takes place. The closed tanks trap the natural bi-product of fermentation; carbon dioxide, which dissolves into the wine, to create the bubbles. The second fermentation is arrested prior to completion to create this naturally lighter style of wine.

History

  • Félix Solís SL winery was founded in April 1975 and lies along the current national road that links Madrid to Cadiz. The winery is one of the largest family-owned wineries in the world and is fitted with the most modern production and storage facilities. The World Ranking of Wines and Spirits (WRWS) gave Felix Solis sixth place in the top 100 Best Wineries of the World and second place in the category ‘Best Wineries of Spain'.

Regional Information

  • This wine is made from grapes grown in the sun-ripened vineyards of central Spain. Very hot days during the summer, cold nights during the winter and low rainfall all year round contribute to the aromatic quality of the wines. The climate is moderated by altitude, as the plains lie over 1000 metres above sea level, thus improving the conditions for agriculture, with vineyards and olive trees dominating the landscape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Warnings

  • This is a pressurised container, open with care.

Name and address

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Return to

  • Felix Solis, S.L.,
  • 13300ES,
  • España.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

