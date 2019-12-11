Quaker Kids Oatie Mix Up Strawberry Cereal 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1781 kJ
Product Description
- Strawberry Flavour Granola with Animal Shapes and Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - Delicious breakfast cereal made with crunchy strawberry flavour animal shapes and 100% wholegrain oat clusters
- - Contains 40% less sugar than other granolas and children's breakfast cereals on average
- - A tasty source of fibre
- - The perfect weekday morning breakfast for the whole family
- - No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition. There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual. We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast** You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com. Magic breakfast, fuel for learning **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- 40% less sugar
- Crunchy animal shapes with delicious oatie clusters!
- A source of fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 400g
- Source of manganese, which contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Rolled Oats (38%), Maize Flour, Wholegrain Wheat, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Oligofructose, Freeze Dried Strawberries (2.5%), Carrot Powder, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Maize Glucose, Honey, Raising Agent (Potassium Bicarbonate), Antioxidant (Tocopherol), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Barley, Milk, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.To keep fresh, reseal bag after use.
Number of uses
This pack contains 13-14 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
- Or Consumer Care,
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving 30g (%*)
|Energy
|1781 kJ
|534 kJ
|-
|424 kcal
|127 kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|12g
|3.6g (5%*)
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|<0.5g (2%*)
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|20g
|of which sugars
|12g
|3.6g (4%*)
|Fibre
|8.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|8.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.10g (2%*)
|Manganese
|2.1mg (100%*)
|0.63mg (32%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 13-14 servings
|-
|-
