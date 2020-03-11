Pro Formula Clean Mint Mouthwash 300Ml

Product Description
- Pro Formula Chlorhexidine Mouthwash 300ml
- Pro Formula Chlorhexidine Mouthwash is specially formulated with Chlorhexidine Digluconate to fight plaque and diminish oral bacteria which can cause damage to your teeth and gums. It also has added fluoride to help prevent cavities and strengthen your teeth. Chlorhexidine to fight plaque and diminish oral bacteria. Fluoride to help prevent cavities and strengthen your teeth. Clean mint flavour to freshen breath. Developed with dentists. The Oral Health Foundation is a charity whose independent dental experts have certified the safety and effectiveness of this product.
- Contains: Chlorhexidine Digluconate 0.2% and Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (225 ppm F). Suitable for vegans. Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. This mouthwash is designed to be used only as a short term solution, it is not a replacement for a good daily oral care routine. Do not use this product for longer than one month unless advised to do so by your dentist or hygienist. Please visit the dentist if you have a gum problem. This mouthwash will cause tooth staining with prolonged use. Staining can usually be removed by brushing twice a day with a toothpaste designed for stain removal or by your dentist or hygienist. You can reduce the risk of staining by avoiding drinking teas, coffee or red wine, especially up to one hour after use. Keep out of reach of children. For adult use only. Do not swallow. Do not drink from the bottle. Do not dilute. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding please consult your doctor before using this mouthwash. Discontinue use and seek immediate medical help if you experience any of the following: a rash, swelling of the mouth or face, or have difficulty breathing. These effects may be symptoms of an allergic reaction which is very rare. If irritation occurs, as with any other oral care product, discontinue use.
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Polysorbate 20, Glycerin, Aroma, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Citric Acid.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- To open: squeeze both finger pads and turn cap. Pour out approximately half a capful (10 ml) and rinse around the whole mouth for 60 seconds, then spit out.
- If you think you may have a gum problem talk to your dentist first. For adults only. Use up to twice daily. Brush teeth and rinse thoroughly before use. For healthy teeth and gums, dentists recommend: * Brush your teeth at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before sleeping. * Daily interdental brushing and flossing to remove food or plaque your toothbrush cannot reach. * Visit your dentist regularly. * Change your toothbrush every 3 months.
Net Contents
