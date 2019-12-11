By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G

Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G

£ 2.00
£1.15/100g

Offer

One shortbread
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133kJ / 509kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free shortbread half coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery crumbly biscuit, with smooth Belgian chocolate
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (18%), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Maize Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne shortbread (14g)
Energy2133kJ / 509kcal311kJ / 74kcal
Fat23.6g3.4g
Saturates13.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate66.8g9.8g
Sugars29.8g4.4g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein6.6g1.0g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

