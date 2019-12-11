Tesco Free From Belgian Chocolate Coated Shortbread 175G
- Energy311kJ 74kcal4%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2133kJ / 509kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free shortbread half coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
- Carefully baked to perfection for a buttery crumbly biscuit, with smooth Belgian chocolate
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate Coating (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (18%), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Maize Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One shortbread (14g)
|Energy
|2133kJ / 509kcal
|311kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|23.6g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|13.9g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|66.8g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|29.8g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
