We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Q10 Dry Skin Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

4.7(161)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Q10 Dry Skin Firming Body Lotion 400Ml
£7.80
£1.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Q10 Dry Skin Firming Body Lotion 400Ml
  • NIVEA Q10 Firming Body Milk with Vitamin C Noticeably firms and improves skin elasticity in 10 days.
  • Pump format for convenient usage
  • Rich texture for dry skin
  • Intensively moisturises skin for 48h for a smooth skin feeling
  • Firms skin & improves elasticity in just 10 days
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, C15-19 Alkane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Ubiquinone, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sorbitan Stearate, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

400ml ℮

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

161 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Excellent! Don’t hesitate to buy

5 stars

This is excellent body cream and well worth the money. Far superior to many expensive brands which I have tried .

100% recommend

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I purchased this body lotion as my skin was really dry due to the cold weather. I use it after a bath or shower and have found it really helps

Definitely buy

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Absorbs into the skin really well and doesn't feel greasy. Fragrance not too strong but very moisturising. Use this every working day. Easy to use. Works well and very well priced.

Used it for Years

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I've used this one for dry skin and the one in the white bottle for normal skin for years. The consistency is perfect (I saw someone say it should be richer?) I really dont understand that - this is a lotion not a cream, but it soaks in, yet leaves you so smooth it's unbelievable. I currently have 3 bottles in my bathroom, everytime I see a discount on these I buy 2. I cant be without them!. I use them winter and summer after showering. I'm 62 and still wear shorts in the summer, and I put it down to this lotion I use everynight after my shower. By the time I get in bed, there is no residue on my legs at all, they just feel super smooth and firm. Please don't change the consistancy of these ever, their perfect.

efficient

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

It was first time when I bought it,and I will use it all the time.Its creamy,easy in use and quick absorbs.

Very good moisturiser

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I use this body moisturiser everyday. My skin is very soft and glowing. It is not too greasy and is easily absorbed into my skin

Great body cream

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Love this rich body cream. My skin tends to dry out in winter with the heating on. Within a week of using this cream my skin was left feeling hydrated and firmer.

Love it

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

I'm using this product for many years. Love the way it smells. Now they have a very nice bottles so you don't have to open them every time, as it's a pump on the top, I find this very important and comfortable. They way it make my skin very soft and shiny I love it, also quick absorbing on my skin.

My Go to cream

5 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Nivea Q10 is by far my favourite cream to use. Its firming qualities are felt after first application, and not like the older editions Q10 isn't oily an is just so smooth and absorbs well in the skin.

nice and smooth on the skin

4 stars

A NIVEA Customer

Really good feeling on the skin after applying this, its soo soothing

1-10 of 161 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here