Nivea Q10 Dry Skin Firming Body Lotion 400Ml

Excellent! Don’t hesitate to buy
This is excellent body cream and well worth the money. Far superior to many expensive brands which I have tried .
100% recommend
A NIVEA Customer
I purchased this body lotion as my skin was really dry due to the cold weather. I use it after a bath or shower and have found it really helps
Definitely buy
A NIVEA Customer
Absorbs into the skin really well and doesn't feel greasy. Fragrance not too strong but very moisturising. Use this every working day. Easy to use. Works well and very well priced.
Used it for Years
A NIVEA Customer
I've used this one for dry skin and the one in the white bottle for normal skin for years. The consistency is perfect (I saw someone say it should be richer?) I really dont understand that - this is a lotion not a cream, but it soaks in, yet leaves you so smooth it's unbelievable. I currently have 3 bottles in my bathroom, everytime I see a discount on these I buy 2. I cant be without them!. I use them winter and summer after showering. I'm 62 and still wear shorts in the summer, and I put it down to this lotion I use everynight after my shower. By the time I get in bed, there is no residue on my legs at all, they just feel super smooth and firm. Please don't change the consistancy of these ever, their perfect.
efficient
A NIVEA Customer
It was first time when I bought it,and I will use it all the time.Its creamy,easy in use and quick absorbs.
Very good moisturiser
A NIVEA Customer
I use this body moisturiser everyday. My skin is very soft and glowing. It is not too greasy and is easily absorbed into my skin
Great body cream
A NIVEA Customer
Love this rich body cream. My skin tends to dry out in winter with the heating on. Within a week of using this cream my skin was left feeling hydrated and firmer.
Love it
A NIVEA Customer
I'm using this product for many years. Love the way it smells. Now they have a very nice bottles so you don't have to open them every time, as it's a pump on the top, I find this very important and comfortable. They way it make my skin very soft and shiny I love it, also quick absorbing on my skin.
My Go to cream
A NIVEA Customer
Nivea Q10 is by far my favourite cream to use. Its firming qualities are felt after first application, and not like the older editions Q10 isn't oily an is just so smooth and absorbs well in the skin.
nice and smooth on the skin
A NIVEA Customer
Really good feeling on the skin after applying this, its soo soothing