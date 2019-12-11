By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz Balsamic Vinegar & Sun Ripened Tomato Ketchup 270G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Heinz Balsamic Vinegar & Sun Ripened Tomato Ketchup 270G
£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Tomato based sauce with balsamic vinegar.
  • THE SWEETNESS OF BALSAMIC VINEGAR MEETS THE FINEST SUN RIPENED TOMATOES WITH HINTS OF BLACK PEPPER FOR AN IRRESISTIBLY RICH TASTE.
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree 58%, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena 23% (contains Sulphites), Unrefined Cane Sugar, Salt, Onion, Spices, Garlic, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

After opening keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG,
  • UK.
  • UK Careline 0800 52 85757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.heinz.eu

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 569kJ
-134kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 28g
of which sugars 26g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 1.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hp Brown Sauce Bottle 255G

£ 1.40
£0.55/100g

Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 750Ml

£ 2.00
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Heinz Roasted Garlic & Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup 265G

£ 1.50
£0.57/100g

Offer

Hp Sauce 600G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here