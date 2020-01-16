Mahi Bhut Jolokia Hot Pepper Sauce 165G

Great taste
Amazing
It says "Bhut Jolokia" so I was expecting Samyang-hot-chicken-ramen kind of hot, but in fact it was much milder than I have expected. It seems to be only a bit hotter than tabasco, and is even milder than Nando's medium peri-peri sauce (I cannot say for sure however, since I haven't had that sauce for a long time). If you are looking for a super hot sauce, you will be disappointed. Nonetheless it is hotter than those run-of-the-mill hot sauces most people have in their kitchens. It is quite watery and vinegary so I think of this as a substitute for tabasco sauce but compared with tabasco it is much more flavourful because of its extra spices. Highly recommended for pizza, pasta and fried chicken.
Punchy Passion.
Wow. I wasn’t expecting much heat from a chilli sauce sold in a supermarket but this packs a nice little punch, as you would expect from 16% scorpion mash. The passion fruit is there and rounds of the taste. The sauce has a thin consistency and I’m sure will work great as a marinade although I am using this as a pouring sauce just wish it was thicker for a bacon sarnie. This isn’t for the casual shopper that thinks jalapeños or Tabasco sauces are hot but if you like chilli sauce you really should try this.
Tesco great job on getting this to the market! Inc
Tesco great job on getting this to the market! Incredible sauce!
It has great taste with pasta... It spicy and hot, worth to have it..