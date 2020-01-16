By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(5)Write a review
Mahi Bhut Jolokia Hot Pepper Sauce 165G
£ 1.80
£1.10/100g
  • Serious spice hunters - look no further than our award-winning bhut jolokia hot sauce! Get ready to fire up your taste buds with a deliciously smoky sauce that will pack a mean punch to any dish, from breakfast to dinner. Whether you dip, dash, season or sprinkle - a little goes a long way, and this rocket sauce will have you hooked at first bite!
  • Chilli rating - 4
  • All natural ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

White Vinegar, Chilli Peppers, Ghost Peppers (5%), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Mixed Spices (contains Mustard), Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser)

Allergy Information

  • Allergen: Mustard.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the fens of England

Number of uses

16 servings, based on 10g per portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Mahi Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 124 kJ / 29 kcal
Fat<0.5 g
Of which Saturates<0.1 g
Carbohydrates4.7 g
Of which Sugars1.4 g
Protein<0.5 g
Salt3.0 g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

Amazing

4 stars

It says "Bhut Jolokia" so I was expecting Samyang-hot-chicken-ramen kind of hot, but in fact it was much milder than I have expected. It seems to be only a bit hotter than tabasco, and is even milder than Nando's medium peri-peri sauce (I cannot say for sure however, since I haven't had that sauce for a long time). If you are looking for a super hot sauce, you will be disappointed. Nonetheless it is hotter than those run-of-the-mill hot sauces most people have in their kitchens. It is quite watery and vinegary so I think of this as a substitute for tabasco sauce but compared with tabasco it is much more flavourful because of its extra spices. Highly recommended for pizza, pasta and fried chicken.

Punchy Passion.

5 stars

Wow. I wasn’t expecting much heat from a chilli sauce sold in a supermarket but this packs a nice little punch, as you would expect from 16% scorpion mash. The passion fruit is there and rounds of the taste. The sauce has a thin consistency and I’m sure will work great as a marinade although I am using this as a pouring sauce just wish it was thicker for a bacon sarnie. This isn’t for the casual shopper that thinks jalapeños or Tabasco sauces are hot but if you like chilli sauce you really should try this.

Tesco great job on getting this to the market! Inc

5 stars

Tesco great job on getting this to the market! Incredible sauce!

It has great taste with pasta... It spicy and hot

5 stars

It has great taste with pasta... It spicy and hot, worth to have it..

