Tesco Finest Raspberry & Cream Cheesecake Slices 180G
- Energy1290kJ 309kcal15%
- Fat16.6g24%
- Saturates9.9g50%
- Sugars20.8g23%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1433kJ / 343kcal
Product Description
- Baked vanilla cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base, with raspberry glaze and lustred white chocolate curls.
- Buttery digestive biscuit base topped with vanilla cheesecake finished with a raspberry glaze and hand decorated with silver lustred white chocolate curls. Our chefs slow bake our vanilla cheesecake to achieve a beautifully light, yet creamy texture, which is then topped with a fresh raspberry glaze and hand decorated with silver lustred white chocolate curls.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (25%), Raspberry Glaze (15%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Soured Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Double Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dextrose, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
180g e (2 x 90g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (90g)
|Energy
|1433kJ / 343kcal
|1290kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|16.6g
|Saturates
|11.0g
|9.9g
|Carbohydrate
|38.3g
|34.5g
|Sugars
|23.1g
|20.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.3g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
