Tesco Finest Salted Caramel & Chocolate Mini Tarts 170G
Offer
- Energy558kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat6.9g10%
- Saturates4.0g20%
- Sugars10.2g11%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1923kJ / 460kcal
Product Description
- 6 All butter chocolate pastry cases, filled with salted caramel sauce, topped with Belgian chocolate filling, decorated with gold dusted chocolate shortcake balls.
- Crisp all butter chocolate pastry filled with silky salted caramel and topped with smooth, rich chocolate ganache. The secret to the perfect chocolate tart is using the very best ingredients. Our crisp chocolate pastry is made to an all butter recipe for richness and texture, then filled with silky salted caramel. A layer of rich chocolate ganache adds the final indulgent touch.
- Crisp all butter chocolate pastry filled with silky salted caramel and topped with smooth, rich chocolate ganache. The secret to the perfect chocolate tart is using the very best ingredients. Our crisp chocolate pastry is made to an all butter recipe for richness and texture, then filled with silky salted caramel. A layer of rich chocolate ganache adds the final indulgent touch.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Filling (26%) [Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Salted Caramel (22%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Sucrose, Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (29g)
|Energy
|1923kJ / 460kcal
|558kJ / 133kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|6.9g
|Saturates
|13.7g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|35.3g
|10.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019