Tesco 7 Smoky Bbq Ribs 450G

£ 3.00
£0.67/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy1584kJ 381kcal
    19%
  • Fat27.8g
    40%
  • Saturates11.4g
    57%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 317kcal

Product Description

  • A slowly cooked, marinated rack of pork ribs in a smoky barbecue sauce.
  • Food Worth Celebrating Slow Cooked BBQ flavour pork ribs in a smoked paprika and tomato glaze
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Food worth celebrating
  • Cook from frozen 11 mins
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Sugar, Cornflour, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Smoked Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Cumin, Sunflower Oil, Oregano.

Made using pork from the EU.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Remove outer packaging.
Caution
Take care when opening back / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from pouch and place in an ovenproof dish, cover with a lid or foil.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 40-45 mins

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (120g**)
Energy1320kJ / 317kcal1584kJ / 381kcal
Fat23.2g27.8g
Saturates9.5g11.4g
Carbohydrate3.6g4.3g
Sugars3.6g4.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein23.3g28.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.Caution: This product will contain bones.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

what is the point of 7 ribs when there is two of y

3 stars

what is the point of 7 ribs when there is two of you, you need at least 8 ribs.

