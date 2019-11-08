Tesco 7 Smoky Bbq Ribs 450G

what is the point of 7 ribs when there is two of y
what is the point of 7 ribs when there is two of you, you need at least 8 ribs.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1320kJ / 317kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Sugar, Cornflour, Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Onion Powder, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Smoked Black Pepper, Barley Malt Extract, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cayenne Pepper, Clove, Cumin, Sunflower Oil, Oregano.
Made using pork from the EU.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Remove outer packaging.
Caution
Take care when opening back / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from pouch and place in an ovenproof dish, cover with a lid or foil.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 40-45 mins
Pack contains 2 servings
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (120g**)
|Energy
|1320kJ / 317kcal
|1584kJ / 381kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|27.8g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|11.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|23.3g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Take care when opening pack / uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.Caution: This product will contain bones.
