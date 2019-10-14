The Pizza Company Classic Crust Bbq Chicken Bonanza 583G

Yum
Really nice Pizza tastes as good if not better than a take away one and for a fraction of the price
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 271kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), BBQ Chicken (7%) [Chicken, Water, BBQ Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove], Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (3%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Sugar, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Tomato Paste, Maize Grits, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Cane Molasses, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Smoked Water, Onion Powder, Allspice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Purée, Oregano, Clove.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 13 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway through cooking. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 13 mins
Made using chicken from Thailand
Contains 4 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
583g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pizza
|Energy
|1137kJ / 271kcal
|1649kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|34.5g
|50.0g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.6g
|Protein
|10.0g
|14.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019