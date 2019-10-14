By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The Pizza Company Classic Crust Bbq Chicken Bonanza 583G

5(1)Write a review
£ 5.00
£0.86/100g

Offer

¼ of a pizza
  • Energy1649kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • A pizza base topped with barbecue sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, BBQ chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, red and green peppers.
  • Find us on Instagram @thepizzacompanyuk
  • A soft chewy takeaway style pizza base smothered with a rich BBQ sauce, loaded with tangy BBQ chicken, mixed vegetables and smoky bacon.
  • Love It. Share It.
  • Classic crust
  • 13 mins oven
  • Pack size: 583g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Semolina (Wheat), BBQ Chicken (7%) [Chicken, Water, BBQ Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove], Cornflour], Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon (3%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Sugar, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Tomato Paste, Maize Grits, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Cane Molasses, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Smoked Water, Onion Powder, Allspice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Garlic Purée, Oregano, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • The Pizza Company,
  • Sluice Road,
  • Holbeach St Marks,
  • Spalding,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE12 8HF.

Return to

  • To get in touch: If you are not entirely satisfied with this product then please send this packaging to the address below, stating where and when it was purchased and your comment. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Pizza Company,
  • Sluice Road,
  • Holbeach St Marks,
  • Spalding,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE12 8HF.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

583g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pizza
Energy1137kJ / 271kcal1649kJ / 393kcal
Fat9.9g14.4g
Saturates2.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate34.5g50.0g
Sugars6.1g8.8g
Fibre1.8g2.6g
Protein10.0g14.5g
Salt1.1g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum

5 stars

Really nice Pizza tastes as good if not better than a take away one and for a fraction of the price

