By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Vanilla Cookies & Cream Biscuits 192G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Vanilla Cookies & Cream Biscuits 192G
£ 2.00
£1.05/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy693kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars13.9g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 518kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free chocolate flavoured biscuits with a vanilla flavoured filling, coated in Belgian milk chocolate.
  • Carefully oven baked chocolate biscuits with a smooth vanilla flavour filling, coated in Belgian chocolate
  • Carefully oven baked chocolate biscuits with a smooth vanilla flavour filling, coated in Belgian chocolate
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Coating (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

192g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (32g)
Energy2167kJ / 518kcal693kJ / 166kcal
Fat25.6g8.2g
Saturates13.6g4.4g
Carbohydrate63.6g20.4g
Sugars43.3g13.9g
Fibre2.4g0.8g
Protein7.0g2.2g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

so delicious

5 stars

These are soooo good

You only need one of these to satisfy a chocolate

5 stars

You only need one of these to satisfy a chocolate craving.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here