Tesco Free From Vanilla Cookies & Cream Biscuits 192G

so delicious
These are soooo good
You only need one of these to satisfy a chocolate
You only need one of these to satisfy a chocolate craving.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ / 518kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Coating (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Gluten Free Oat Flour, Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Soya Flour, Palm Fat, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
6 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
192g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (32g)
|Energy
|2167kJ / 518kcal
|693kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|13.6g
|4.4g
|Carbohydrate
|63.6g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|43.3g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020