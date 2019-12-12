By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alinos Dogc Vermentino Di Gallura 75Cl

image 1 of Alinos Dogc Vermentino Di Gallura 75Cl
Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • As the only DOCG in Sardinia, Vermentino di Gallura has a great expression of green apple, peach and citrus with herbaceous and mineral notes. This wine is a great accompaniment to most fish dishes, lemon chicken, fresh cheeses such as Feta and Mozzarella or perfect on its own.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Green apple, peach and citrus with herbaceous and mineral notes

Region of Origin

Sardinia

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Azienda Agricola Marco Zanatta

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marco Zanatta

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Vermentino

Vinification Details

  • The harvest takes place in August - harvest by machine slightly earlier than most to ensure the freshness and acidity through the wine. Grapes are de-stemmed and gently crushed, fermentation takes place in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks at low temperature.

History

  • The story started in 1973 when Bruno Zanatta began his career by developing an in-depth knowladge of the area and land of Sardinia. Over 40 years later his passion remains the same. His son Marco is now the driving force behind the winery which spreads over a 100 hectares of the Gallura region producing Vermentino DOC, DOCG and Cannanou DOC.

Regional Information

  • The dry and warm climate, the dry sandy and granitic soil are the architects of these particularly aromatic and mineral wines. The constant presence of the wind coming from the sea deposits the salt on the grains and on the plants, transferring that salinity and flavour characteristic of the Vermentino.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Product of Italy

Name and address

  OT11 5IT,
  Spresiano,
  Italia.

Return to

  • OT11 5IT,
  • Spresiano,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

