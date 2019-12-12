Alinos Dogc Vermentino Di Gallura 75Cl

Product Description
- White Italian Wine
- As the only DOCG in Sardinia, Vermentino di Gallura has a great expression of green apple, peach and citrus with herbaceous and mineral notes. This wine is a great accompaniment to most fish dishes, lemon chicken, fresh cheeses such as Feta and Mozzarella or perfect on its own.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Green apple, peach and citrus with herbaceous and mineral notes
Region of Origin
Sardinia
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
Azienda Agricola Marco Zanatta
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Marco Zanatta
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Vermentino
Vinification Details
- The harvest takes place in August - harvest by machine slightly earlier than most to ensure the freshness and acidity through the wine. Grapes are de-stemmed and gently crushed, fermentation takes place in temperature controlled stainless steel tanks at low temperature.
History
- The story started in 1973 when Bruno Zanatta began his career by developing an in-depth knowladge of the area and land of Sardinia. Over 40 years later his passion remains the same. His son Marco is now the driving force behind the winery which spreads over a 100 hectares of the Gallura region producing Vermentino DOC, DOCG and Cannanou DOC.
Regional Information
- The dry and warm climate, the dry sandy and granitic soil are the architects of these particularly aromatic and mineral wines. The constant presence of the wind coming from the sea deposits the salt on the grains and on the plants, transferring that salinity and flavour characteristic of the Vermentino.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Product of Italy
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
