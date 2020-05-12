O'keeffe's Skin Repair Body Lotion 325Ml

Product Description
- Body Lotion
- This concentrated, highly effective body lotion heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, itchy skin.
- When used daily, O'Keeffe's® Skin Repair is clinically proven to:
- Provide instant relief
- Moisturise and protect against dryness for 48 hours
- Help prevent flare ups associated with dry, itchy skin
- Absorb quickly into your skin
- Last through showering
- Safe for skin that is impacted by Diabetes and Eczema.
- 48 hour dry skin relief in 1 use
- Guaranteed relief for extremely dry, itchy skin
- Unscented
- Non-greasy
- Hypoallergenic
- Pack size: 325ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Myristate, Hydrogenated Poly (C6-14) Olefin, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ceteareth-20, Polyquaternium-10, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Beeswax/Cera Alba, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Diazolidinyl Urea, 1, 2-Hexanedoil, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Disodium EDTA
Produce of
Made in USA with Domestic and Imported Materials
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply a small amount to dry skin - it's all you need. Reapply as needed throughout the day.
Name and address
- Chorley Business & Technology Centre,
- East Terrace,
- Euxton Lane,
- Chorley,
- PR7 6TE,
- UK.
Return to
- 100% Money Back Guarantee: If you are not fully satisfied with the performance of O'Keeffe's products, we will refund 100% of the purchase price. For a prompt refund, simply return the unused portion of the product and your receipt to: O'Keeffe's Company, see address below.
- Questions/comments: 44 0843 507 1200
- www.okeeffesco.com
Net Contents
325ml
