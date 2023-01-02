We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tenzing Energy Drink Raspberry & Yuzu 250Ml

5(3)Write a review
£1.45
£0.58/100ml

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Sparkling Drink with Natural Caffeine, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt and Vitamin C from Acerola.
  • Climate Footprint with carboncloud.com
  • 0.45 kg CO2e per kg
  • Green Coffee, Acerola, British Raspberry, Green Tea, Yuzu, Beet & Fruit Sugar, Lemon Juice, Himalayan Rock Salt
  • Tenzing
  • Use ingredients of natural origin such as vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Nice. You've just discovered the new way to energize yourself: purely from plants, low calorie and sustainable.
  • Includes vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
  • Rainforest Alliance, People & Nature - Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms ra.org
  • Purely from Plants
  • Low Calories & Sustainable
  • Carbon Negative
  • Non GMO
  • 100% vegan
  • Pack size: 250ML
  • Includes vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, Fruit Sugar, British Raspberry Juice (2.5%) and Lemon Juice (2.5%) from Concentrate, Herbal Extracts (Yuzu, Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, Green Tea), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • Caffeine Content (32mg/100ml)
  • NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT/BREASTFEEDING WOMEN.

Name and address

  • Basecamp Brews Ltd,
  • 1 Rushmills,
  • Northampton,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN4 7YB,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values[per 100ml]
Energy80kJ/19kcal
Fat0g
Of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.5g
Of which Sugars4.5g
Protein0g
Salt0.1g
Vitamin C4.8mg (6% DRI†)
DRI† = Daily Reference Intake for Vitamins-

Safety information

Drink it every day!!! The best energy drink ever

5 stars

Drink it every day!!! The best energy drink ever

beautiful

5 stars

the best ever

DELICIOUS

5 stars

By far the best energy drink out there! Tastes so refreshing with a very clean taste. You can tell that it's natural! So happy my local express also stocks it!

