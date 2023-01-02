Tenzing Energy Drink Raspberry & Yuzu 250Ml

Plant-Based Sparkling Drink with Natural Caffeine, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt and Vitamin C from Acerola.
Climate Footprint with carboncloud.com
0.45 kg CO2e per kg
Green Coffee, Acerola, British Raspberry, Green Tea, Yuzu, Beet & Fruit Sugar, Lemon Juice, Himalayan Rock Salt
Tenzing
Use ingredients of natural origin such as vitamin C from botanical acerola which helps contribute to normal energy yielding metabolism.
Nice. You've just discovered the new way to energize yourself: purely from plants, low calorie and sustainable.
Rainforest Alliance, People & Nature - Green Tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms ra.org
Purely from Plants
Low Calories & Sustainable
Carbon Negative
Non GMO
100% vegan
Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Water, Beet Sugar, Fruit Sugar, British Raspberry Juice (2.5%) and Lemon Juice (2.5%) from Concentrate, Herbal Extracts (Yuzu, Acerola, Caffeine from Green Coffee, Green Tea), Natural Flavourings, Electrolytes from Himalayan Rock Salt
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Can
Additives
Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
Caffeine Content (32mg/100ml)
NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT/BREASTFEEDING WOMEN.
Name and address
Basecamp Brews Ltd,
1 Rushmills,
Northampton,
Northamptonshire,
NN4 7YB,
UK.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
Typical Values
[per 100ml]
Energy
80kJ/19kcal
Fat
0g
Of which Saturates
0g
Carbohydrate
4.5g
Of which Sugars
4.5g
Protein
0g
Salt
0.1g
Vitamin C
4.8mg (6% DRI†)
DRI† = Daily Reference Intake for Vitamins
-
Safety information
