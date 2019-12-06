Tesco Vanilla Decorate Your Own Flavoured Christmas Stars 147G
New
- Energy412kJ 98kcal5%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.3g7%
- Sugars7.3g8%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1963kJ / 467kcal
Product Description
- Shaped vanilla flavoured biscuits with red and white icing tubes.
- VANILLA FLAVOURED Packed with icing tubes, for a personalised Christmas treat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 147g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Coloured Icing (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], White Coloured Icing (12%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Pack contains 7 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Net Contents
147g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One decorated biscuit (21g)
|Energy
|1963kJ / 467kcal
|412kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|34.7g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
