Tesco Baharat Seasoning 53G

Tesco Baharat Seasoning 53G
£ 1.70
£0.32/10g

New

One teaspoon (5g)
  • Energy65kJ 16kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1303kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of roasted cumin, coriander, spices and mint.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper, Roasted Cumin Seed (22%), Smoked Paprika, Roasted Coriander Seed (7%), Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cumin, Mint, Cardamom, Clove

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: see base of pot.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 10 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

53g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 1303kJ
-315kcal
Fat 13.3g
of which saturates 4.5g
Carbohydrate 16.3g
of which sugars 4.0g
Fibre 38.0g
Protein 13.5g
Salt 8.6g

