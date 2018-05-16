Homepride Slow Cook Bbq Pulled Pork Sauce 150G

- Energy220kJ 52kcal3%
Product Description
- Concentrated BBQ Pulled Pork Sauce
- Our sauces have been carefully blended to create perfect slow cooked meals every time.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (60%), Sugar, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Wheat Flour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sugar), Barley Malt Vinegar, Smoked Paprika (3.5%), Worcester Sauce (Barley Malt Vinegar, Black Treacle, Water, Tamarind Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Pimento, Ground Paprika, Ground Clove), Onion Powder (2%), Dark Muscovado Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Maltodextrin, Ground Coriander, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cumin Seeds, Smoke Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk and Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 pouch (38g) portion as sold
|Energy:
|588kJ/139kcal
|220kJ/52kcal
|Fat:
|1.7g
|0.6g
|(of which Saturates
|0.6g
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrate:
|26.9g
|10.1g
|(of which Sugars
|21.8g
|8.2g)
|Fibre:
|2.9g
|1.1g
|Protein:
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Salt:
|1.28g
|0.48g
|This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
