Dettol Multi Purpose Citrus Wipes 105S

Low Everyday Price

£3.50

£3.33/100sht

Dettol Multi Purpose Citrus Wipes 105S
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including Covid-19 Virus** as well as antibiotic MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and 90% of all allergens.- Gives 10x More Cleaning Power ***: Wipes that are easy to use and tough on grease, burnt on food and dirt- Antibacterial: Help against the spread of germs, these Dettol wipes are suitable for kitchen, bathroom and floors, baby equipment, toilet seats, baths and shower screens, children's toys and electronic devices.- Trap & Lift Technology: Traps and lifts dirt leaving surfaces sparkling clean- Refreshing Fragrance: A zesty citrus scent, for a variety of cleaning tasks- Effective: Delivers dazzling shineDettol Antibacterial Multipurpose Cleaning Wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and Covid-19 Virus**. Formulated with 10x more cleaning power *** these antibacterial wipes are tough on dirt, including burnt-on food, kitchen grease and bathroom residue. They deliver fast, effective cleaning and leave surfaces with a dazzling shine and long-lasting Citrus Zest fragrance.*See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2*** 10 x more cleaning power vs waterRB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109
Pack size: 105SHT

Ingredients

100g of Product contains 0.37g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Parfum, Limonene

Net Contents

105 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Pull back the resealable cover, pull out wipe. 2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid drying out. 3. Wipe surface for a hygienic clean and then dispose of wipe.

