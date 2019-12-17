Magnum Mini Chocolate & Orange Ice Cream 6X55ml
New
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (2%) and orange flavour ice cream coated with milk chocolate (33%)
- Magnum Mini Chocolate & Orange is the first chocolate & orange Magnum served in miniature. This frozen dessert has the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and orange flavour ice cream. A sweet treat for pleasure whenever.
- Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision.
- We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey.
- If you want to discover more about Magnum Mini Chocolate & Orange ice cream and more indulgent flavours, visit our website magnumicecream.com.
- Frozen ice cream dessert to be stored at -18˚C
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose-fructose syrup, cocoa mass¹, coconut oil, fat-reduced cocoa p owder¹, whole MILK powder, butter oil (MILK), emulsifiers (E471, SOYBEAN lecithins, E476, E442), stabilisers (E410, E407), flavourings. May contain: nuts. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Contains Soy and Milk. May contain Nuts. Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian. Not present Kosher, Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol (from carrageenan)
Storage
STORE AT -18°C
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK
- Magnum
- Freepost ADM3940
- London SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Magnum,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
330 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1399 kJ
|1119 kJ
|616 kJ
|7%
|Energy (kcal)
|334 kcal
|268 kcal
|147 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|21 g
|17 g
|9.2 g
|13%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|11 g
|6.2 g
|31%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|31 g
|25 g
|14 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|28 g
|23 g
|12 g
|13%
|Protein (g)
|3.8 g
|3 g
|1.7 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.08 g
|0.07 g
|0.04 g
|1%
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
