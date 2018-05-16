Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

- Enjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with Dove Pampering Body Wash. Our moisturising and microbiome gentle formula provides instant softness and lasting care for your skin. This Pampering Dove Body Wash wraps you in a cloud of rich, creamy lather, infused with the warm scent of shea butter and vanilla, for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed. Dove Pampering Body Wash ensures your microbiome (your skin’s living protective layer) is given the nutrients it needs to protect itself and minimise skin dryness. This moisturising body wash is made with mild cleansers to help your skin maintain its natural balance and deliver skin nourishment simultaneously. Enjoy the rich, creamy lather and a fresh fragrance combination of shea butter and vanilla, leaving you feeling relaxed and pampered. The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making Dove Pampering Body Wash great for all skin types. For best results, simply squeeze onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use this pampering body wash as part of your daily shower routine for softer, smoother skin. All Dove skin care products are cruelty-free accredited by PETA.
- Dove Pampering Body Wash gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Made with our unique ¼ moisturising cream, this nourishing body wash helps to minimise skin dryness
- Our moisturising body wash delivers skin natural nutrients to make your skin feel cared for
- Discover Dove’s gentlest ever sulfate SLES free body wash
- The moisturising properties of Dove Pampering Body Wash nourish deep into the surface layers of your skin
- Our gentle formula protects your microbiome (your skins protective layer) and provides lasting care for your skin
- Pack size: 450ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Carbomer, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Hydroxide, DMDM Hydantoin, Stearic Acid, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Benzoate, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Isethionate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Glycol Stearate, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Capric Acid, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Citric Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 17200
Produce of
Germany
Warnings
- N/A
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
450 ℮
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020