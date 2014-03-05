Wellwoman Gummies X60
- Vitamin and mineral supplement for women
- UK's No 1 for women*
- *UK's No 1 women's supplement brand.
- Reduced sugar†
- †37% reduced sugar when compared to a typical full glucose sugar gummy
- Because slowing down isn't an option!
- Juggling work, the gym, family and friends... you want to be at your best. Wellwoman Gummies provides a comprehensive, expert formula to support the areas of health most relevant to women right now.
- Effective support for women - because slowing down isn't an option!
- Wellwoman® Gummies have been designed for the demands of modern life. With a wide range of nutrients and trace elements, Wellwoman® gives nutritional support to the areas of health which are of most relevance to women.
- Female Health
- Vit. B6 contributes to the regulation of hormonal activity. Plus iron which contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin, an important consideration during the monthly cycle.
- Hectic Lifestyle
- Vitamin C and B12 contribute to normal energy release. Plus folate which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- Immune System
- Selenium & zinc contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system. Also provides 10mcg of Vit. D as recommended by the UK dept. of Health.
- Hair, Skin & Nails
- Selenium and zinc contribute to the maintenance if normal hair & nails. Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin.
- Intelligent nutrition just for women
- With Evening Primrose oil and Starflower oil
- With 10µg of vitamin D, the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
Fructooligosaccharides, Sugar, Wheat Glucose Syrup, Natural Blueberry Flavouring, Vitamin and Nutrient Blend (Vitamin C [Ascorbic Acid], Citrus Bioflavonoids, Niacin [as Nicotinamide], Ferric Pyrophosphate, Zinc Citrate, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin D3 [Cholecalciferol (Vegan)], Vitamin B6 [as Pyridoxine HCI], Vitamin B1 [as Thiamin HCI], Riboflavin, Vitamin B12 [as Cyanocobalamin], Vitamin K [as Vitamin K1], Copper Citrate, Folic Acid, Chromium Picolinate, Sodium Selenite, Potassium Iodide, Biotin), Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid & Trisodium Citrate, Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Vitamin E [ as D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate], Starflower Oil, Evening Primrose Oil, Antioxidant: Mixed Tocopherols, Coating: Vegetable Oils (Coconut Oil, Rape Seed Oil), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax) and Antioxidant (Alpha Tocopherol), Betacarotene
Store below 25°C in a dry place. After opening consume within 45 days.For best before end date, see base.
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not be replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacists before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. As this product contains vitamin K, if you are taking anticoagulants (blood thinners) do not take these gummies except on the advice of a doctor. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which is taken in excess, may be harmful to every young children.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
60 x Gummies
|Typical Values
|Av. per 3 Gummies
|% NRV1
|Starflower Oil
|30 mg
|-
|Evening Primrose Oil
|30 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|18 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|1 mg
|-
|Vit. D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|24 mg α-TE
|200
|Vitamin K
|50 µg
|67
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Thiamin (Vit. B1)
|1.1 mg
|100
|Riboflavin (Vit. B2)
|1.4 mg
|100
|Niacin (Vit. B3)
|16 mg NE
|100
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|10 µg
|400
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Iron
|3.5 mg
|25
|Zinc
|2.5 mg
|25
|Copper
|250 mg
|25
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Iodine
|50 µg
|33
|1NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
