Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Clementine Cake
- Energy1559kJ 372kcal19%
- Fat18.8g27%
- Saturates7.4g37%
- Sugars32.0g36%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ / 419kcal
Product Description
- Layers of chocolate flavoured sponge and orange flavoured sponge filled with a clementine frosting and clementine jam with an orange soak. Hand finished with Belgian chocolate ganache and lustred chocolate decorations.
- Rich chocolate and orange sponge layered with creamy clementine frosting and smooth clementine jam, drenched with a zesty orange soak, then finished by hand with smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, bronze lustred curls and crunchy chocolate rice balls. A stunning festive centrepiece made with Belgian chocolate, orange zest and orange coulis. Each slice reveals alternating layers of rich chocolate and orange sponge, perfect for wowing family and friends.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pastrurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Clementine Jam [Sugar, Water, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)], Glucose Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Cereal Balls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Salt, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Thickener (Acacia Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Comminuted Orange, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Water, Orange Zest, Palm Oil, Belgian Marbled Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Orange Coulis [Water, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mandarin, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Orange Oil, Colour (Carotenes)], Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Orange Oil, Colour (Iron Oxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging before cutting.
Place cake still on its board on a firm surface.
Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action.
It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
approx. 14 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|89g of cake
|Energy
|1752kJ / 419kcal
|1559kJ / 372kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|18.8g
|Saturates
|8.3g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|47.0g
|Sugars
|36.0g
|32.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.2g
|Protein
|3.7g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
