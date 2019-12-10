By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Clementine Cake

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate Clementine Cake

This product is only available for delivery between 16/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 16/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

Offer

89g of cake
  • Energy1559kJ 372kcal
    19%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars32.0g
    36%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1752kJ / 419kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of chocolate flavoured sponge and orange flavoured sponge filled with a clementine frosting and clementine jam with an orange soak. Hand finished with Belgian chocolate ganache and lustred chocolate decorations.
  • Rich chocolate and orange sponge layered with creamy clementine frosting and smooth clementine jam, drenched with a zesty orange soak, then finished by hand with smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, bronze lustred curls and crunchy chocolate rice balls. A stunning festive centrepiece made with Belgian chocolate, orange zest and orange coulis. Each slice reveals alternating layers of rich chocolate and orange sponge, perfect for wowing family and friends.
  • Rich chocolate and orange sponge layered with creamy clementine frosting and smooth clementine jam, drenched with a zesty orange soak, then finished by hand with smooth Belgian chocolate ganache, bronze lustred curls and crunchy chocolate rice balls. A stunning festive centrepiece made with Belgian chocolate, orange zest and orange coulis. Each slice reveals alternating layers of rich chocolate and orange sponge, perfect for wowing family and friends.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pastrurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Clementine Jam [Sugar, Water, Concentrated Clementine Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Annatto)], Glucose Syrup, Belgian Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate Cereal Balls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Flour, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Salt, Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Thickener (Acacia Gum)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg White, Comminuted Orange, Whipping Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Soft Brown Sugar, Water, Orange Zest, Palm Oil, Belgian Marbled Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Orange Coulis [Water, Invert Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Mandarin, Concentrated Orange Juice, Cornflour, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Orange Oil, Colour (Carotenes)], Cocoa Mass, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Orange Oil, Colour (Iron Oxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting.

    Place cake still on its board on a firm surface.

    Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action.

    It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

approx. 14 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g89g of cake
Energy1752kJ / 419kcal1559kJ / 372kcal
Fat21.1g18.8g
Saturates8.3g7.4g
Carbohydrate52.8g47.0g
Sugars36.0g32.0g
Fibre1.3g1.2g
Protein3.7g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate and Clementine Cake 1.17kg Serves 14

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here