Lucozade Sport Fruit Punch 4X500ml

Product Description
- Apple and Raspberry Flavour Isotonic Drink with sugars and sweeteners
- Informed-sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Unlock your body's potential with Lucozade Sport. Your performance partner for sports and exercise.
- Lucozade Sport provides carbohydrates and electrolytes to:
- Enhance hydration during exercise
- Help maintain your performance during endurance exercise
- Deliver great tasting refreshment when you need it most
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Glucose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Extract of Black Carrot, Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6, B12)
Storage
Once opened refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Find the Best Before End date on the cap or top of this pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink this if you're an adult who trains or takes part in sport. It's best when you're eating properly and staying healthy.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD. This cap is not suitable for children under 3 years.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- How to get in touch:
- Write to us: Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd, Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA
- Phone us: UK 0800 096 3666 ROI 1800 989 488
- Visit us at our website: www.lucozadesport.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|%RI*
|per 500ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|117/27
|584/137
|Carbohydrate, g
|6.6
|32.8
|of which sugars, g
|3.7
|18.5
|Salt, g
|0.13
|0.64
|Niacin, mg
|0.54
|3
|2.72
|17
|Vitamin B6, mg
|0.05
|3
|0.24
|17
|Vitamin B12, µg
|0.09
|3
|0.43
|17
|Pantothenic Acid, mg
|0.2
|3
|1.02
|17
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. Electrolytes per 100ml: Sodium 50mg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
