Tesco Cheddar With Cracked Black Pepper 300G
- Energy506kJ 122kcal6%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates6.5g33%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1686kJ / 406kcal
Product Description
- Medium Cheddar cheese with cracked black peppers.
- Carefully blended with cracked black peppercorns for a creamy and warming taste
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% British milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cracked Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1686kJ / 406kcal
|506kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|32.8g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|21.8g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|23.3g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
