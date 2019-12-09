Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226G

Ok these are a bit wet and don't hold their shape
Ok these are a bit wet and don't hold their shape very well. I considered writing to the Wicked Chef's about this, but then changed my mind ... at least I know my burger is not filled with all sorts of artificial and non-nutritious bulking agents. Why would we want it to nesessarily look like the 'common' burger anyway? They are totally WICKED and HOT! Go on, treat youself, you are worth it! Enjoy!
Tastes okay - but a disgusting mess in the raw form for a day or two. Falls apart, water comes out of the product making it as big soggy mess. Basically a really badly designed product.
Very flavoursome and a nice jalapeno kick. They cook nicely but are a bit flimsy when transferring into the frying pan. Definitely would recommend.
Revolting. Flavourless, nasty texture even after cooking, Jalapenos were bland. The development kitchen clearly hasn't 'developed' this hideous offering. I'll go back to beef!
I like these a lot very nice with the spice and faux cheese go well with vegan coleslaw
Not very firm so they slid about, and changed shape in the pack. Taste is not great, spice is quite powerful. Might be okay if you dressed it up in a burger bun with a few more flavours / textures.