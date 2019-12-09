By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226G

£ 3.00
£1.33/100g
One griller
  • Energy743kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 729kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free jalapeños, red pepper, pea protein, rice flour and maize flour blended with spices and seasoning and formed into patties.
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 226g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Green Jalapeño Chilli (21%), Red Pepper, Rice Flour, Textured Pea Protein (4.5%), Palm Oil, Pea Protein (4%), Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Red Chilli Purée, Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Salt, Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Beetroot Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Spices, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sage, Garlic Powder, Tricalcium Citrate, Mace, Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a Vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the factory

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results, grill.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Medium 9 mins. Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 9 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins. For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium 12 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add griller to pan and fry for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

226g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy729kJ / 174kcal743kJ / 177kcal
Fat7.5g7.7g
Saturates4.4g4.5g
Carbohydrate16.2g16.6g
Sugars3.6g3.7g
Fibre3.1g3.2g
Protein8.8g9.0g
Salt1.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 226g typically weighs 204g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok these are a bit wet and don't hold their shape

5 stars

Ok these are a bit wet and don't hold their shape very well. I considered writing to the Wicked Chef's about this, but then changed my mind ... at least I know my burger is not filled with all sorts of artificial and non-nutritious bulking agents. Why would we want it to nesessarily look like the 'common' burger anyway? They are totally WICKED and HOT! Go on, treat youself, you are worth it! Enjoy!

Tastes okay - but a disgusting mess in the raw for

2 stars

Tastes okay - but a disgusting mess in the raw form for a day or two. Falls apart, water comes out of the product making it as big soggy mess. Basically a really badly designed product.

Very flavoursome and a nice jalapeno kick. They co

5 stars

Very flavoursome and a nice jalapeno kick. They cook nicely but are a bit flimsy when transferring into the frying pan. Definitely would recommend.

Horrid

1 stars

Revolting. Flavourless, nasty texture even after cooking, Jalapenos were bland. The development kitchen clearly hasn't 'developed' this hideous offering. I'll go back to beef!

Wickedly awesome

5 stars

I like these a lot very nice with the spice and faux cheese go well with vegan coleslaw

Not the best

2 stars

Not very firm so they slid about, and changed shape in the pack. Taste is not great, spice is quite powerful. Might be okay if you dressed it up in a burger bun with a few more flavours / textures.

