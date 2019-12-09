Tesco Free From 9 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Mini Christmas Cakes

Edible but no Wow factor!
Best thing about these Gluten free cakes was the Toppings. The cake itself was like Dense Springy type sponge (used to wash a car!) It had some flavour but not convinced it's Chocolatey or Caramel. The Toppings-The Reindeer, very sort of tasty, bit plastic in texture but Beware the Reindeers nose. It's the Red bit obviously....but i couldn't get it to disappear in my mouth...it stayed more or less same size so, i threw the rest of the noses away. The other one has something a bit lIke buttercream. I won't buy again but if your on a Gluten Free diet as well you may feel the need!