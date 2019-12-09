By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 9 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Mini Christmas Cakes

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Free From 9 Chocolate & Salted Caramel Mini Christmas Cakes

£ 3.50
£0.39/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

One cupcake
  • Energy356kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1924kJ / 459kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cupcakes made with rice flour. 5 Chocolate sponges topped with chocolate flavour frosting and a sugar decoration; and 4 salted caramel flavour sponges topped with salted caramel flavour frosting and dark chocolate decoration.
  • Chocolate & Salted Caramel Flavour.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

9 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (19g)
Energy1924kJ / 459kcal356kJ / 85kcal
Fat21.9g4.1g
Saturates5.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate63.3g11.7g
Sugars38.4g7.1g
Fibre1.1g0.2g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One chocolate cupcake
    • Energy353kJ 84kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.1g
      6%
    • Saturates1.0g
      5%
    • Sugars7.2g
      8%
    • Salt0.1g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1907kJ / 455kcal

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavour Frosting (28%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Lemon Juice], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Humectant (Glycerol), Tapioca Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Powder, Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Carotenes, Safflower Concentrate), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Maize Starch, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 9 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (19g)
    Energy1907kJ / 455kcal353kJ / 84kcal
    Fat22.2g4.1g
    Saturates5.2g1.0g
    Carbohydrate60.1g11.1g
    Sugars38.9g7.2g
    Fibre1.2g0.2g
    Protein3.2g0.6g
    Salt0.3g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One caramel cupcake
    • Energy356kJ 85kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.1g
      6%
    • Saturates0.9g
      5%
    • Sugars7.1g
      8%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1924kJ / 459kcal

    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Flavour Frosting (29%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Potato Starch, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Invert Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Emulsifier (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 9 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (19g)
    Energy1924kJ / 459kcal356kJ / 85kcal
    Fat21.9g4.1g
    Saturates5.1g0.9g
    Carbohydrate63.3g11.7g
    Sugars38.4g7.1g
    Fibre1.1g0.2g
    Protein1.7g0.3g
    Salt0.5g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Edible but no Wow factor!

2 stars

Best thing about these Gluten free cakes was the Toppings. The cake itself was like Dense Springy type sponge (used to wash a car!) It had some flavour but not convinced it's Chocolatey or Caramel. The Toppings-The Reindeer, very sort of tasty, bit plastic in texture but Beware the Reindeers nose. It's the Red bit obviously....but i couldn't get it to disappear in my mouth...it stayed more or less same size so, i threw the rest of the noses away. The other one has something a bit lIke buttercream. I won't buy again but if your on a Gluten Free diet as well you may feel the need!

