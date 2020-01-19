By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Habanero Chilli Flakes 25G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Habanero Chilli Flakes 25G
£ 1.50
£0.60/10g

Product Description

  • Habanero chilli flakes.
  • Hot & fiery
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: see cap.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

25g ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Fantastic! If you like chilli, this is the real de

5 stars

Fantastic! If you like chilli, this is the real deal. Far more substance than standed chilli flakes. Use less for far more taste.

Habanero is a hot one - recommended

5 stars

great heat - superb in stew - habanero is up there on the Scoville Scale: Carolina Reaper 10/10 (hottest) ** Habanero Chilli 6/10 ** Birds Eye Chilli 5/10 Arbol Chilli 4/10 Cayene Chilli 3/10 Jalapeno Chilli 2.5/10 Kashmiri Chilli 1.5/10 Ancho Chilli 1/10 well done tesco

Intensely awesome

5 stars

Brilliant. Wonderful flavour & heat. Great little shaker which will be heavily used over the coming weeks. Was unsure about buying these after slightly disappointing arbol flakes which were marketed as fiery but this is the real deal. Very spicy and rich flavour. Happy happy.

