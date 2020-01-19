Tesco Habanero Chilli Flakes 25G

Fantastic! If you like chilli, this is the real de
Fantastic! If you like chilli, this is the real deal. Far more substance than standed chilli flakes. Use less for far more taste.
Habanero is a hot one - recommended
great heat - superb in stew - habanero is up there on the Scoville Scale: Carolina Reaper 10/10 (hottest) ** Habanero Chilli 6/10 ** Birds Eye Chilli 5/10 Arbol Chilli 4/10 Cayene Chilli 3/10 Jalapeno Chilli 2.5/10 Kashmiri Chilli 1.5/10 Ancho Chilli 1/10 well done tesco
Intensely awesome
Brilliant. Wonderful flavour & heat. Great little shaker which will be heavily used over the coming weeks. Was unsure about buying these after slightly disappointing arbol flakes which were marketed as fiery but this is the real deal. Very spicy and rich flavour. Happy happy.