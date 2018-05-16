By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Telicherry Pepper Nut Selection 225G

Tesco Finest Telicherry Pepper Nut Selection 225G
£ 4.00
£17.78/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy767kJ 185kcal
    9%
  • Fat15.4g
    22%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2556kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of pepper seasoned cashew nuts, roasted almonds and pistachio nuts, with roasted and pink salted pecan nuts.
  • Delicate pistachios, roasted almonds, cashew and pecan nuts tumbled with fragrant mixed pepper and pink salt.
  • Pack size: 225G
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cashew Nuts (38%), Roasted Almonds (30%), Pistachio Nuts (15%), Pecan Nuts (14%), Pink Peppercorns, Salt, Tellicherry Black Pepper, Himalayan Pink Salt, Potato Starch, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2556kJ767kJ617kcal185kcal
Fat51.4g15.4g
Saturates6.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate18.2g5.5g
Sugars5.1g1.5g
Fibre7.6g2.3g
Protein16.7g5.0g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information



