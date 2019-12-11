Bisto Best 25% Less Salt Beef Gravy 250G
Product Description
- Reduced Salt Beef Gravy Granules
- 25% less salt**
- **contains 25% less salt than standard Bisto Best Beef Gravy Granules.
- With real meat juices
- With a rich flavour
- Foiled in freshness
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-'Ribonucleotides), Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Flavourings, Sugar, Beef Extract Powder (1%) (Maltodextrin, Beef Extract), Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Oil, Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Wheat (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Simply...
- Put 4 heaped teaspoons of Bisto Best into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, stirring all the time. Add more or less Bisto Best to taste.
Number of uses
This jar makes approximately 63 portions
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems, please keep the packaging and phone
- UK: 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9:00am - 5:00pm).
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold:
|Per 50ml portion as prepared:
|Energy
|1547kJ/366kcal
|61kJ/14kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.3g
|2.9g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|9.44g
|0.37g
