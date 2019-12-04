Like Meat Pea Based Curry Chicken 160G

Yummy!
This is amazing. Don't be put off by the price. Although you 'only' get 160g, it is 160g of the actual product unlike many which are at least 50% made up of sauce!. I had this fried with mushrooms, added fresh tomatoes at the end, and then served with rice. It was so filling I couldn't eat it all and will have the remainder for lunch. The curry flavour is very mild yet authentic. The texture of the 'not chicken' is very good. Will definitely be buying this again. Yummy!
The best vegan meat alternative!
The best meat alternative I’ve come across! And I’ve tried countless others. What I like about this is the texture (very meaty/chewy bite) and how filling it is. The marinade is also very tasty, not too overpowering or overly salty - just right. An added plus for me is that it doesn’t contain soy, gluten, sugar or rapeseed oil. I’m super happy to finally find a vegan meat alternative that’s both healthy and satisfying. My only gripe is the portion size for the price, as it’s a bit expensive to have on a regular basis (compared with other similar products).
A must try
Big fan of all these Like Meat products. They're a bit pricey but absolutely worth the price - that good!
Great vegan meat option
Great texture, pretty meaty and tasty flavour. Obviously works perfectly in a curry, and in sandwiches. I love that they're made from pea protein too as it provides more options for those who can't have soy.
Great meat alternative.
The nearest thing to chicken you can buy. Filling and chewy. I used it in a stir fry but has numerous uses. Does not lol like packet when cooked. I think many meat eaters would struggle to know not meat.
Delicious
I purchased this product because they had lowered the price and if I didn’t like it I could always throw it in the bin. The packets said fry it but I baked it in the oven. I served it with spinach and boiled rice. I spiced up the spinach to a sauce for the rice. I think it made a great meal for 2 people.