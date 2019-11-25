By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chivas Scotch Whisky Blending Kit 6 X 5Cl

£ 15.00
£50.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Whisky Blending Kit
  • Have you got what it takes to be a blending genius? Learn the craft that goes into finding that perfect balance and master the art of blending with the Chivas Whisky Blending Kit. Each of the malt and grain whiskies that make up your blending experience have different characteristics and flavours, which combine to create an extraordinary blended scotch whisky. You have got floral, fruity, creamy, smoky and citrus to choose from, plus a bottle of Chivas' signature house blend, Chivas 12 Year Old, to inspire your creation. The Chivas range of blends famously brings together Scotland's a-list single malt and grain whiskies to create something truly unique. The pack contains everything you need to create your blend: a pipette to measure out each whisky, a beaker to mix them, and a bottle for your final blend.
  • Whether you're a whisky newbie or a total pro, visit https://www.chivas.com/en-gb/yourblend where Chivas will guide you through the process of blending to craft a whisky based on your own taste. Now it's your turn to create your signature blend from the comfort of your own home.
  • Chivas, the original luxury blended scotch whisky, brings together the best malt and grain whiskies. Each component is special, but blended together they create something extraordinary. Every Chivas Regal whisky has its own unique formula and selection of many aged whiskies, giving them their own distinct character, flavour and taste experience. The original luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th century Scotland. Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
  • Pack size: 30cl

Information

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Chivas Brothers Ltd Distillers,
  • Keith,
  • AB55 5BS,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Chivas Brothers Ltd,
  • Distillers,
  • Keith,
  • AB55 5BS,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 5cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019





