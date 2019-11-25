Chivas Scotch Whisky Blending Kit 6 X 5Cl
- Whisky Blending Kit
- Have you got what it takes to be a blending genius? Learn the craft that goes into finding that perfect balance and master the art of blending with the Chivas Whisky Blending Kit. Each of the malt and grain whiskies that make up your blending experience have different characteristics and flavours, which combine to create an extraordinary blended scotch whisky. You have got floral, fruity, creamy, smoky and citrus to choose from, plus a bottle of Chivas' signature house blend, Chivas 12 Year Old, to inspire your creation. The Chivas range of blends famously brings together Scotland's a-list single malt and grain whiskies to create something truly unique. The pack contains everything you need to create your blend: a pipette to measure out each whisky, a beaker to mix them, and a bottle for your final blend.
- Whether you're a whisky newbie or a total pro, visit https://www.chivas.com/en-gb/yourblend where Chivas will guide you through the process of blending to craft a whisky based on your own taste. Now it's your turn to create your signature blend from the comfort of your own home.
- Chivas, the original luxury blended scotch whisky, brings together the best malt and grain whiskies. Each component is special, but blended together they create something extraordinary. Every Chivas Regal whisky has its own unique formula and selection of many aged whiskies, giving them their own distinct character, flavour and taste experience. The original luxury blended Scotch whisky, Chivas' belief in blending was instilled by founding brothers, James and John Chivas, who pioneered the art of blending in 19th century Scotland. Chivas believes that blended is better, in life and in Scotch.
- Pack size: 30cl
40% vol
Spirits
Ambient
- Produced by:
- Chivas Brothers Ltd Distillers,
- Keith,
- AB55 5BS,
- Scotland.
- Chivas Brothers Ltd,
- Distillers,
- Keith,
- AB55 5BS,
- Scotland.
18 Years
6 x 5cl
