Quaker O/S/S Orig Porridge 60 Sachet 1.62kg

- Energy760kJ 180kcal9%
- Fat5.0g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt0.20g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1557 kJ
Product Description
- Original Microwaveable Oats
- Did you know oats are a natural powerhouse of goodness? This is how Quaker's positive nutrition kick-starts your morning. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect. For more recipe ideas, visit @quakeroatsuk on Instagram and Facebook. For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - 60 porridge sachets made with 100% wholegrain Quaker Oats
- - All the delicious Quaker flavour you know and love in one convenient porridge sachet
- - Ready in just 2 minutes, Quaker Oat So Simple microwaveable porridge oats are a great morning time-saver
- - In a rush? Slip a Quaker Oats porridge sachet into your bag and enjoy at the office. Simple.
- - No flavours or artificial preservatives
- For over 140 years, the Quaker family has been producing deliciously nourishing breakfasts from the mighty oat. Established in 1877 by Henry Parsons Crowell, Quaker Oats was created with the belief that everyone, everywhere should have access to good nutrition.
- There is a wide range of delicious Quaker breakfast solutions that are perfect for every unique schedule. Whether you're preparing a warming bowl of porridge topped with your favourite toppings at home or enjoying Quaker Oats So Simple before your morning meeting, there's a delicious Quaker breakfast to suit your morning ritual.
- Oat beta-glucan 3.6g per 100g.
- Each serving (27g) contains 33% of the 3g of oat beta-glucan suggested per day.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Quaker Food Products. Quaker Oats Royal County of Berkshire.
- 100% wholegrain
- Ready in 2 mins
- Helps lower cholesterol
- No added sugar
- No artificial preservatives
- Pack size: 1.62kg
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats
Allergy Information
- May contain Wheat, Barley and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before: See side of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Cooking Instructions
1 Simply boil 180ml (one sachet) of milk in a saucepan.
2 Stir in contents of one sachet of oats.
3 Simmer for 2 mins, or until milk is absorbed, stirring occasionally.
Number of uses
This pack contains 60 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We would like you to enjoy this Quaker Oats product in perfect condition. However, if the contents are unsatisfactory, please return the sachet(s) with contents, along with the flap which displays the Best Before code to:
- Consumer Services Department
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- If possible, please state when and where the product was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse you for the product.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- 0800 0324490
- Our office hours are Mon-Fri 9-5
Net Contents
60 x 27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 27g
|Per 27g1 (%*)
|Energy
|1557 kJ
|420 kJ
|760 kJ
|-
|370 kcal
|100 kcal
|180 kcal (9%*)
|Fat
|7.7 g
|2.1 g
|5.0 g (7%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.3 g
|0.3 g
|2.3 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|16 g
|24 g
|of which Sugars**
|1.0 g
|0.3 g
|8.4 g (9%*)
|Fibre
|9.0 g
|2.4 g
|2.4 g
|Protein
|11 g
|3.0 g
|8.9 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0.20 g (3%*)
|This pack contains 60 servings
|-
|-
|-
|1With 180ml of semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020