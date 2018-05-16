By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nairns Gluten Free Oatbar Mixed Seeds & Protein 160G
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

New

Product Description

  • Baked Oat Flapjack Bar with Pumpkin, Chia & Flax Seeds
  • Our oat bars are made with Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil. Visit our website for details.
  • 40% less sugar*
  • * than the average fruit/cereal bar
  • No compromise on taste!
  • *We've compared our Mixed Seeds & Protein oat bars to over 100 fruit and cereal bars, and the good news is they taste great and contain 40% less sugar than the average of all those bars.
  • Source of protein
  • High fibre
  • Nothing artificial
  • Gluten free wholegrain oats
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No GM ingredients
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
  • Pack size: 160g
Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (41%), Brown Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Seeds (Pumpkin, Chia, Flaxseed) (12%), Isolated Soy Protein (5%), Coconut Sugar, Dietary Fibre (Chicory), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Milk, Peanuts and Nuts, Not suitable if you react to Avenin - a Protein in Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

Return to

  • Nairn's,
  • 90 Peffermill Road,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH16 5UU.
  • Tel: +44 (0)131 620 7000
  • Email: info@nairns-oatcakes.com
  • www.nairns-oatcakes.com

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer bar (40g)Per 100g
Energy 714kJ1786kJ
-171kcal427kcal
Fat 7.4g18.5g
of which saturates 2.3g5.8g
Carbohydrate 18.9g47.2g
of which sugars 5.9g14.8g
Fibre 3.5g8.7g
Protein 5.4g13.5g
Salt 0.17g0.43g

