Ocean Spray Cranberry & Apple Juice Drink 1L
Product Description
- Cranberry & Apple juice drink with sugar and sweetener.
- Antioxidant*
- High in vitamin C* which contributes to:
- The normal function of the immune system*
- Protection of cells from oxidative stress*
- *The 20mg of Vitamin C in 100ml of Cranberry Apple juice drink per day contributes to the normal function of the immune system, and to the protection of cells against oxidative stress, as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- From our families to yours
- Crafted with care by 700 cranberry growing families, caring for tiny & mighty berries since 1930
- Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada or Chile
- No artificial colours and flavours
- Pack size: 1l
- High in vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (17.7%), Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (12.3%), Sugar, Vegetable and Fruit Concentrate (Carrot, Cranberry), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Acid (Malic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
After opening, keep refrigerated and drink within 5 daysFor Best Before End See Top of Pack.
- Best served chilled
This pack contains approximately six 150ml servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Carton. Recyclable
- Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
- Bridgwater,
- TA6 4RN,
- UK.
- We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on…
- 00800 3456 1234
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|(%RI**)
|Energy
|87 kJ
|-
|20 kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.8 g
|of which Sugars
|4.1 g
|Vitamin C
|20 mg
|(25%)
|Contains negligible amounts of Fat, Saturates, Protein and Salt
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
