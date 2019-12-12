T. Fin* Seafood Coquille Medley 180g

- Energy655kJ 157kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 780kJ / 187kcal
Product Description
- 2 Scallop shells filled with scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica), smoked salmon (Salmo salar) and king prawns (Penaeus vannamei) with samphire and a lemon and pink peppercorn butter.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Traditionally smoked Salmon fillet, velvety scallops and plump, juicy king prawns on a bed of samphire. Finished with a zesty lemon and pink peppercorn butter. Responsibly sourced Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Traditionally smoked Scottish salmon fillet, velvety scallops and plump, juicy king prawns on a bed of samphire. Finished with a zesty lemon and pink peppercorn butter.
- Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Scallop (Mollusc) (22%), Smoked Salmon (22%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt], King Prawn (21%) [King Prawns (Crustacean), Salt], Samphire (16%), Butter (Milk), Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Pink Peppercorns, Cornflour, Sea Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve, film lid and grey plastic insert, return coquilles to foil tray.
Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14 minutes.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes.
Stir carefully before serving.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins
Caution
Take care removing from oven as shells will be hot.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.) & prawns farmed in Vietnam
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Insert. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire.
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each shell (84g**)
|Energy
|780kJ / 187kcal
|655kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|8.9g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|12.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 168g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
