Creamfields Low Fat Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G

Creamfields Low Fat Greek Style Natural Yogurt 500G
£ 0.50
£0.10/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 314kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Low fat Greek style natural yogurt.
  • B=SC0269
  • C=SC4130
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pot (100g)
Energy314kJ / 75kcal314kJ / 75kcal
Fat2.6g2.6g
Saturates1.7g1.7g
Carbohydrate7.2g7.2g
Sugars7.0g7.0g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein5.4g5.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

