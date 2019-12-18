Dry Nites Pyjama Pants Age 4-7 Blue Jumbo 16Pk
Offer
Product Description
- Pyjama Pants Jumbo Boy 4-7 Years Pants
- Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
- DryNites® Pyjama Pants are specifically designed to look and feel just like real underwear to help manage the bedwetting phase. Whether at home or nights away, DryNites Pyjama Pants take the stress out of accidents to allow kids to just be kids. DryNites Pyjama Pants feature age appropriate graphics and feature gender specific absorbency where it's needed. They have stretchy sides, a softer feel for a comfortable fit, and are made with discreet material to limit noise underneath pyjamas.
- DryNites pyjama pantsNight time pants specifically designed to be worn under pyjamas discreetly, 16 pyjama pants per pack
- DryNites; pyjama pants; Huggies
- DryNites for boys 4-7 years old, absorbent night time underwear specifically designed to fit boys
- Made with quiet materials and designed to fit for maximum discretion under pyjamas
- Unbeatable protection from the UK's #1 night time brand
- DryNites are more absorbent than training pants and regular nappies
- Great designs and soft material to look and feel like underwear!
Information
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- Consumer Services ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.
Net Contents
16 x Pants
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019