Douwe Egberts Pure Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 190G

Douwe Egberts Pure Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 190G
£ 6.98
£3.68/100g

Product Description

  • Freeze dried decaffeinated instant coffee
  • Visit us on Facebook DouweEgbertsUK
  • Experience the taste and aroma of Douwe Egberts Pure Decaff instant coffee. Made from a blend of the finest quality beans, its well balanced and aromatic flavour make it the perfect cup of coffee without the caffeine kick
  • With over 260 years of expertise in blending and roasting, Douwe Egberts continues to bring you great tasting coffee.
  • A guaranteed standard of consistent quality and craft is sealed in every pack of Douwe Egberts
  • Strength - 3
  • Quality guarantee
  • Medium roasted for pure pleasure
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeBest before: See below or base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Break seal on lid and twist to open

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Douwe Egberts Retail,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Hurley,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Consumer Care
  • UK 0808 100 8787
  • IE 1800 207275
  • Douwe Egberts Retail,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Hurley,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • www.douwe-egberts.co.uk

Net Contents

190g ℮

