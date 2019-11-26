Tesco 9 Festive Brownie Bites
- Energy223kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars5.1g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854kJ / 442kcal
Product Description
- 9 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
- Dark chocolate chunks
- Soft baked for a rich, chocolatey brownie
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butteroil (Milk), Butter (Milk), Golden Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.
Allergy Information
- Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in ----
Number of uses
Pack contains 9 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
9 x Brownie Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One brownie (12g)
|Energy
|1854kJ / 442kcal
|223kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|11.5g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|61.1g
|7.3g
|Sugars
|42.5g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.5g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
