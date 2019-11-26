By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 9 Festive Brownie Bites

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 9 Festive Brownie Bites
£ 1.00
£0.11/each

New

One brownie
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854kJ / 442kcal

Product Description

  • 9 Chocolate brownie bites with dark chocolate chunks.
  • Dark chocolate chunks. Soft baked with dark chocolate chunks for a rich, gooey brownie.
  • Dark chocolate chunks. Soft baked with dark chocolate chunks for a rich, gooey brownie.
  • Dark chocolate chunks
  • Soft baked for a rich, chocolatey brownie
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chunks (20%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butteroil (Milk), Butter (Milk), Golden Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

Pack contains 9 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

9 x Brownie Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne brownie (12g)
Energy1854kJ / 442kcal223kJ / 53kcal
Fat19.3g2.3g
Saturates11.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate61.1g7.3g
Sugars42.5g5.1g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein5.5g0.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

