Trek Salted Caramel Protein Flapjacks 3X150g

Product Description
- Salted Caramel Flavour Topped Protein Flapjack
- Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- These naturally tasty and filling protein flapjacks feel like a treat, but they'll keep you satisfied throughout your busy day! Covered in a layer of rich caramel flavoured topping with a touch of sea salt, these are a delicious alternative to your average cereal bars, and are made with natural vegan ingredients to give you a clean energy boost.
- TREK's range of traditional British flapjacks are made with gluten-free oats and packed with added plant-based protein for long lasting energy and fullness, so you're equipped to make the most out of your day.
- At TREK, we believe that the best stuff comes from the earth not a lab. So we put some of the world's best bits into our healthy yet indulgent vegan cereal bars. And these are no ordinary healthy snacks; they're packed with at least 9g of plant-based protein and slow-release energy from gluten-free oats to keep you full and energised for longer.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
- This carton is biodegradable, 100% recyclable and made with wood from a sustainable forest.
- Packed with 9g plant-based protein
- Natural Ingredients
- Gluten free
- Proudly Vegan
- Natural & Filling Energy
- Pack size: 150G
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (26%), Rice Syrup, Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), (16%), Salted Caramel Flavour Coating ((Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Oil*), Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Colouring: Paprika Extract)) (13%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dark Brown Sugar, Soya Flour, Salt and Natural Flavourings, *Sustainably sourced
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk.
Storage
Best Before: See side of pack
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- HP18 9BA,
- UK.
Return to
- Natural Balance Foods,
- HP18 9BA,
- UK.
- eatTrek.com
Net Contents
3 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1871kJ
|936kJ
|-
|446kcal
|223kcal
|Fat
|20.4g
|10.2g
|of which saturates
|9.6g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|45.8g
|22.9g
|of which sugars
|23.2g
|11.6g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|1.9g
|Protein
|18.5g
|9.3g
|Salt
|1.16g
|0.58g
|Manganese
|0.94mg NRV* 47%
|0.47mg NRV* 24%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
