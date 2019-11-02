Thorntons 10 Spiced Toffee Bites Plus Milk Chocolate

Very poor dates
We had these ordered for xmas bb nov 2019, very poor date so if you want them for xmas better not order them online
Missing toffee
Disappointed er..........where's the toffee ? None in mine
Milk Chocolate (46%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Spice Flavour Frosting (13%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Black Treacle, Dried Whey (Milk), Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Beta Carotene)
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
This pack contains 10 servings
10 x Toffee Bite
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 14.5 g)
|Energy
|1996kJ
|292kJ
|-
|478kcal
|70kcal
|Fat
|25.9g
|3.8g
|of which Saturates
|12.6g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrates
|55.1g
|8.0g
|of which Sugars
|46.6g
|6.8g
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.05g
