Thorntons 10 Spiced Toffee Bites Plus Milk Chocolate

Thorntons 10 Spiced Toffee Bites Plus Milk Chocolate
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Toffee flavour sponge topped with a layer of spice flavour frosting, covered with milk chocolate and a sweet drizzle
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (46%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Spice Flavour Frosting (13%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Colour (Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Tartaric Acid)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Black Treacle, Dried Whey (Milk), Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin, E476), Flavouring, Cocoa Butter, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Net Contents

10 x Toffee Bite

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 14.5 g)
Energy 1996kJ292kJ
-478kcal70kcal
Fat 25.9g3.8g
of which Saturates 12.6g1.8g
Carbohydrates 55.1g8.0g
of which Sugars 46.6g6.8g
Protein 5.3g0.8g
Salt 0.31g0.05g
2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Very poor dates

2 stars

We had these ordered for xmas bb nov 2019, very poor date so if you want them for xmas better not order them online

Missing toffee

2 stars

Disappointed er..........where's the toffee ? None in mine

