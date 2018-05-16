By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar & Ale Bake 150G

Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar & Ale Bake 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy412kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.6g
    12%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese bake made with smoked mature Cheddar cheese, crème fraîche and Dorset ale.
  • Our indulgent bake is made with mature Cheddar smoked over natural oak chips and traditional Dorset ale, which adds a delicious rich, malty flavour.
  • Made with mature Cheddar smoked over natural oak chips.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (27%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Dorset Ale (Barley) (8%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rice Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once cooked, use immediately.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using british and EU & non EU milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pot (30g**)Per 100g
Energy412kJ1373kJ100kcal332kcal
Fat8.6g28.7g
Saturates5.5g18.2g
Carbohydrate1.6g5.3g
Sugars0.6g1.9g
Fibre1.0g3.4g
Protein3.4g11.4g
Salt0.4g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 122g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

