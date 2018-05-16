Tesco Finest Smoked Cheddar & Ale Bake 150G

- Energy412kJ 100kcal5%
- Fat8.6g12%
- Saturates5.5g28%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ
Product Description
- Cheese bake made with smoked mature Cheddar cheese, crème fraîche and Dorset ale.
- Our indulgent bake is made with mature Cheddar smoked over natural oak chips and traditional Dorset ale, which adds a delicious rich, malty flavour.
- Made with mature Cheddar smoked over natural oak chips.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (27%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Dorset Ale (Barley) (8%), Whipping Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Rice Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: OVEN Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. There may be some oil present on the top of this product after heating. Once cooked, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve and film.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Made using british and EU & non EU milk.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pot (30g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|412kJ
|1373kJ
|100kcal
|332kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|28.7g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|18.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.4g
|11.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 150g typically weighs 122g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020