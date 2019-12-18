Cow & Gate Creamy Porridge Baby Cereal 4-6 Months 125G
Offer
Product Description
- Blend of milled corn & rice with skimmed milk and added vitamins & minerals
- Our 4-6 months onwards Creamy Porridge is tailored to your little one's stage** and is a gentle way to introduce your baby to first tastes and smooth textures. We use our best quality ingredients, all grown by farmers we know and trust, to create this deliciously creamy recipe.
- **Iron contributes to the normal cognitive development of children.
- Over 100 years of trusted experience
- Cow & Gate are passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food.
- Cow & Gate My First Muesli from 10m onwards
- Varied size fruits & grains to help your little one explore new textures
- Cow & Gate Banana Wholegrain Porridge with Buckwheat from 7m onwards
- Adventurous flavours & thicker textures to encourage food progression
- Cow & Gate Creamy Porridge from 4-6m onwards
- First tastes & smooth textures for an easy introduction to foods
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
- Just add water
- Source of iron & calcium
- Creamy texture
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 125g
- Iron contributes to the normal cognitive development of children
- Source of iron & calcium
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Milled Corn (27%), Skimmed Milk Powder (26%), Milled Rice (18%), Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Iodine), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6), Natural Vanilla Flavour
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Yummy porridge in 3 easy steps
- 1 For every 1 level spoonful of cereal...
- 2 Mix 2 spoonfuls of warm, previously boiled water.
- 3 Stir & enjoy!
- Tips:
- Preparation instructions are a ratio guide only.
- Let your little one's appetite lead the way. Carefully observe your baby; they will let you know when they have had enough.
- Add more or less liquid to alter the consistency.
- Use a clean bowl and feeding spoon.
- Always check the temperature before feeding.
- Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
Number of uses
There are approximately six 20g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- The serious bit...
- Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking.
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- Please ensure that this product and its packaging is undamaged before feeding. For any help or advice, please contact our careline.
- We're happy to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800 570 570
- candgbabyclub.ie
- Nutricia Ltd,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Lower age limit
4 Months
Upper age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 20g cereal with 80ml of water1 (% LRV†)
|Energy
|1780 kJ / 422 kcal
|356 kJ / 84 kcal
|Fat
|11.4 g
|2.3 g
|of which, saturates
|4.6 g
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3 g
|12.9 g
|of which, sugars*
|25.2 g
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|14.8 g
|3.0 g
|Salt*
|0.27 g
|0.05 g
|Vitamin A
|431 µg
|86 µg (22%)
|Vitamin D3
|6.0 µg
|1.2 µg (12%)
|Vitamin E
|6.7 mg TE
|1.3 mg TE
|Vitamin C
|60.0 mg
|12.0 mg (48%)
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.30 mg
|0.26 mg (52%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.70 mg
|0.14 mg (20%)
|Biotin (B7)
|23.0 µg
|4.7 µg
|Calcium
|604 mg
|121 mg (30%)
|Iron
|7.5 mg
|1.5 mg (25%)
|Iodine
|124 µg
|25 µg (36%)
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|1 20g serving of cereal (approximately 2 1/2 tablespoons) made with 80ml of water (approximately 5 tablespoons)
|-
|-
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants and young children
|-
|-
Safety information
The serious bit... Do not leave your little one alone when eating and drinking. For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019