Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G

Excellent product
A delightfully tasty treat.
Not vegetarian
How is it vegetarian if it is coated in Shellac ? Vegetarians don't eat beetles as far as I know
Best Brazils By Far
Really good chocolate. high cocoa mass. Best tasting choclate Brazils of them all.
Hard to stop eating - so good!
These are just too nice...I can't stop eating them! These chocolate brazils have a lovely thick coating of chocolate and tasty nuts inside - much better than others I've tried. I know that having been given my first packet, I'll definitely be adding these to my shopping list.
Fantastic chocolate, great tasting nuts inside
Superb. Good quality fresh brazil nuts and great tasting dark chocolate - not sugary and high cocoa content. A healthy treat for chocolate lovers. These are high quality chocolates and the 'Finest' label is fully justified. So pleased I found them.
Unreal!
Unreal! Perfect sweetness. So moorish