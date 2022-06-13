We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G

Tesco Finest Belgian Dark Chocolate Brazil Nuts 225G
£ 4.00
£1.78/100g
Per 30g

Energy
751kJ
181kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
13.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2503kJ / 604kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian dark chocolate coated Brazil nuts.
  • Our Tesco Finest nuts are specially selected by experts with almost 100 years experience. Sourced from across the world to bring you the best quality and taste.
  • Creamy Brazil nuts in rich Belgian dark chocolate.
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Dark Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Brazil Nuts (39%), Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and other nuts and milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 52% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2503kJ / 604kcal751kJ / 181kcal
Fat46.3g13.9g
Saturates20.4g6.1g
Carbohydrate32.2g9.7g
Sugars27.0g8.1g
Fibre7.8g2.3g
Protein10.6g3.2g
Salt0.04g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Excellent product

5 stars

A delightfully tasty treat.

Not vegetarian

1 stars

How is it vegetarian if it is coated in Shellac ? Vegetarians don't eat beetles as far as I know

Best Brazils By Far

5 stars

Really good chocolate. high cocoa mass. Best tasting choclate Brazils of them all.

Hard to stop eating - so good!

5 stars

These are just too nice...I can't stop eating them! These chocolate brazils have a lovely thick coating of chocolate and tasty nuts inside - much better than others I've tried. I know that having been given my first packet, I'll definitely be adding these to my shopping list.

Fantastic chocolate, great tasting nuts inside

5 stars

Superb. Good quality fresh brazil nuts and great tasting dark chocolate - not sugary and high cocoa content. A healthy treat for chocolate lovers. These are high quality chocolates and the 'Finest' label is fully justified. So pleased I found them.

Unreal!

5 stars

Unreal! Perfect sweetness. So moorish

