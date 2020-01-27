By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chateau Brown Pessac Leognan Red Wine 750Ml

2(1)Write a review
£ 18.00
£18.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • 52% Cabernet Sauvignon, 46% Merlot, 2% Petit Verdot, 29 Hectares don't 5,5 de blanc.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Tasting Notes

  • The wine is lively, well balanced and full of freshness in the attack, with the return of the rich, very ripe black fruit notes, present yet delicate tannin, and a touch of black pepper which makes this a wine with great future promise

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

CHÂTEAU BROWN

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Petit Verdot

Vinification Details

  • maceration at 6° for 4 days before fermenting; alcoholic fermentation in 100 hl stainless steel vats; maceration at 30° for 1 week after fermenting

History

  • Whilst 2013 was a great vintage for the whites, this was less generally evident for Bordeaux reds. Despite low yields, BROWN red 2013 has light tannins and a smoky bouquet typical of Cabernet Sauvignon (the main variety of the blend) grown in gravel soils. This is a fresh wine with a delicately fruity aromatic expression.

Regional Information

  • At the gateway to Bordeaux in the Pessac-Léognan area, Château Brown stands on a 63-hectare estate with 29 hectares of vines in a single. stretch: 23.5 hectares for the reds and 4.5 ha for the whites. The red grapes are mainly Cabernet Sauvignon (55%) and Merlot (40%) but there is also a little Petit Verdot (5%). The plots given over to white grapes are shared between 70% Sauvignon and 30% Semillon.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • S.C.E.A. Chateau Brown,
  • Propiétaire A Léognan (Gironde)
  • France.

Return to

  • www.chateau-brown.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Way past its best

2 stars

Disappointing - way past its best.

