By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glade Candle Deep Amber Hills Limited Edition 129G

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Glade Candle Deep Amber Hills Limited Edition 129G
£ 2.00
£15.51/kg

Offer

  • Enhance the atmosphere of any room with the comforting glow of candlelight infused with essential oils. Glade Jar Candles quickly fill your home with a combination of alluring fragrance and warm light.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • The candle's pretty glass container is designed to quickly fill the room with fragrance
  • Consistent fragrance experience from beginning to end
  • Fragrance continues after the candle is blown out
  • Pack size: 129g

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surface. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than four hours. Stop use when 1/4 inch of wax remains. Do not extinguish with water. Do not reuse. Discard glass jar after use. Lead-free wick.

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard or personal injury. Burn on heat resistant surfaces. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

129g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction. Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard or personal injury. Burn on heat resistant surfaces. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed again.

2 stars

Having tried the sandalwood and jasmine candle and found that all I could smell was vanilla (uggh!) I thought that I'd try this one. It doesn't smell much of anything. These candles are quite weak and do not have much range, so I had to get safely close to try and work out whether I liked it. There is a hint of vanilla in this candle, which is hugely disappointing because all I want is what is on the label, blackcurrant, incense and liquid amber. I'm struggling to get the full aroma. I can smell incense, because we sometimes have frankincense and myrrh candles so I know the scent, but not blackcurrant and I've no idea what liquid amber is supposed to smell like. Fortunately I have tried both versions at the offer price but I don't think that I'll try any more. The ones I used to buy in the rounded jar were very strong, so I don't know what has gone wrong here.

Usually bought next

Glade Candle Spiced Apple Kiss Limited Edition 129G

£ 2.00
£15.51/kg

Offer

Glade Candle Sparkling Citrus Sunrise 129G

£ 2.00
£15.51/kg

Offer

Glade Large Candle Deep Amber Hills 224G

£ 4.00
£17.86/kg

Offer

Zoflora Disinfectant Fragranced 120Ml

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 5 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. You will receive any one of the 5 fragrances, subject to availability.

£ 1.30
£1.09/100ml

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 5 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. You will receive any one of the 5 fragrances, subject to availability.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here