Glade Candle Deep Amber Hills Limited Edition 129G

Disappointed again.
Having tried the sandalwood and jasmine candle and found that all I could smell was vanilla (uggh!) I thought that I'd try this one. It doesn't smell much of anything. These candles are quite weak and do not have much range, so I had to get safely close to try and work out whether I liked it. There is a hint of vanilla in this candle, which is hugely disappointing because all I want is what is on the label, blackcurrant, incense and liquid amber. I'm struggling to get the full aroma. I can smell incense, because we sometimes have frankincense and myrrh candles so I know the scent, but not blackcurrant and I've no idea what liquid amber is supposed to smell like. Fortunately I have tried both versions at the offer price but I don't think that I'll try any more. The ones I used to buy in the rounded jar were very strong, so I don't know what has gone wrong here.